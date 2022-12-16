Keonjhar: Mineral transportation from mineral-rich Keonjhar district came to a standstill Thursday as residents of Kandrapasi panchayat staged a road blockade on Palashpanga- Bamebari road over severe air pollution caused by dust due to the operation of mineral-laden vehicles as well as bad road condition. The road connects Palashpanga under Sadar block with Bamebari under Joda block. It is daily used by thousands of iron ore and other mineral-laden trucks to various mines in the district. The road blockade threw traffic out of gear on the route as thousands of mineral-laden trucks, tippers, trailers, and Haiwa vehicles were stranded on both sides of the route due to the agitation.

Women of the panchayat were seen spearheading the agitation while no official was learned to have reached the spot when the last reports came in. Police rushed to the spot and tried to placate the agitators but they refused to listen. The 28-km long road was constructed after the formation of Keonjhar Infrastructure Development Company (KIDCO) comprising the mineral and industrial firms as well as the administration. The mining firms sanctioned funds for the construction of the road by taking loans from the banks.

Later, a toll gate was established to raise funds spent on road construction. The project failed to become financially viable due to mismanagement Later, the road developed cracks at many places and potholes appeared on the road as no repair work was undertaken due to paucity of funds. The bad shape of the road resulted in frequent mishaps on the route leading to the loss of lives and properties.

The dust pollution has made life miserable for residents in over 10 panchayats adjacent to the road. Dust particles settle on and inside the houses along the route. People are suffocated due to air pollution by floating dust particles. A thick layer of dust can be seen spread on the houses, plants, and trees in the backyard, farmlands, and water bodies affecting humans and livestock alike. The ambient air is always too hazy making it difficult for people to see and commute even in the daytime. The villagers alleged that though they had drawn the attention of the administration, their pleas were never addressed. Left with no option, they staged a road blockade. Kandrapasi sarpanch Ayodhya Nayak said that earlier water was being sprinkled to check the dust pollution but now that practice has also been stopped.

Environmentalist Pradip Mohanty said that this has happened due to a lack of coordination among the various mining firms. Sadar IIC Sunil Kar said the companies have been asked to sprinkle water at regular intervals and informed them to come for discussion. The local tehsildar has been apprised of it and very soon the matter will be resolved, he added.