New Delhi: Hours after the four Nirbhaya convicts were hanged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday it is a day to take a resolution to not allow another similar incident happen.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister also called for a collective resolution by police, courts, states and the central government to remove loopholes in the system ‘to let this not happen’ to any daughter again.

“After seven years, Nirbhaya case convicts were hanged today. It’s a day to take a resolution that we will not allow another Nirbhaya case. Police, courts, state governments and the Centre should resolve to collectively remove loopholes in the system to let this not happen to any daughter,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma said that Nirbhaya can finally rest in peace as she finally got justice, and hoped that the hanging of the four gangrape and murder case convicts will act as a deterrent for others.

“Hopefully Nirbhaya finally will rest at peace as she got justice. Her parent’s finally won undeterred fight for justice for their daughter after long legal battle. The four men are finally convicted and hanged this morning of the savage crime caused upon a young medical student,” Sharma said in a tweet.

See links: https://twitter.com/sharmarekha/status/1240818870593531906

https://twitter.com/sharmarekha/status/1240820155661180928

“This case also showed us the loopholes of legal system, which the four convicts took advantage of. Today as we know that finally the convicts got hanged, I hope this will play as deterrent for others, and no such case in future should take this long to deliver justice,” added Sharma.

Meanwhile Tihar Jail authorities informed that the bodies of the four Nirbhaya case convicts have been sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for post-mortem. According to the official, a panel of doctors will perform post-mortem on the bodies at the later in the day.

The official also said that the four convicts hanged Friday morning, had not expressed any last wish. “The convicts had not expressed any last wish or will to authorities,” an official said.

Death row convicts are asked about their last wish before hanging. As per prison manual, any documents, including the will of the prisoner, can be signed and attested in the presence of the jail superintendent and the district magistrate or additional district magistrate.

PTI