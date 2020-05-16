Bhadrak: Migrant workers from Bargarh district who reached Bhadrak town Friday night on a Shramik special train from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore blocked NH-16 over alleged mistreatment.

According to a source, the workers were not given proper food after they deboarded the train.

Several men left the place along with their baggage, went over to NH-16 and blocked road communication. Some of them spent the entire night near a petrol pump on the highway.

On being informed, local administrative officials reached the spot Saturday morning and pacified the irked returnees. Later, the blockade was removed.