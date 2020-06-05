Chitrada: Migrant labourers who spent 14 days under institutional quarantine at centres set up in Haladipal panchayat under Morada block of Mayurbhanj district created a ruckus at Haladipal panchayat office Friday demanding immediate disbursal of promised assistance money of Rs 2,000.

According to a source, more than 60 migrants returned home after spending 14 days quarantine period in quarantine centres. “Though seven days have passed since our return home from quarantine centres, we are yet to receive the assistance money of Rs 2, 000 announced by the government,” they alleged.

The returnees alleged that they were not even informed about a timeline for getting the assistance. “When we met the sarpanch, he asked us to meet block development officer (BDO) and the BDO, in turn, sent us to panchayat extension officer. We are yet to understand whom to meet to claim our money,” they added.

Coming to know from some sources that sarpanch and PEO were visiting houses of quarantined persons to hand over the money, the labourers thronged the panchayat office. What irked them most was that the sarpanch did not turn up even after knowing about the situation. Later ward-4 ward member under Haladipal panchayat Radharani Mahanta reached the spot and pacified the angry returnees.

PEO Harischandra Mahanta, meanwhile, said that the returnees were demanding the money to be handed over to them instead of transferring the same to their respective accounts. “The money will be given to them after withdrawing from the bank,” he said.