Nayagarh: Vigilance sleuths Wednesday claimed to have arrested a Revenue Inspector (RI) red handed while she was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person in Nayagarh district.

The accused has been identified as Namita Pradhan serving as RI at Adakata Revenue Circle in Nayagarh district.

According to vigilance sleuths, the official had demanded the Rs 10,000 from one Gokula Sahu of Dhuamada village in Nayagarh district for providing the latter an enquiry report of his land.

Following a complaint lodged by Sahu, the officials of Nayagarh Division of the anti-corruption agency laid a trap and caught Pradhan red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. They also seized the money which was paid to the RI.

Notably, Vigilance sleuths December 31 raided multiple places in connection with allegation against a senior clerk of Kalahandi DRDA on charges of him amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

PNN