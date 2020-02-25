Barbil: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday arrested an additional revenue inspector (ARI) near Barbil locality of Keonjhar district for accepting bribe from a person for identification of land.

The accused officer has been identified as Rameswar Mohanty who works in Barbil locality.

According to vigilance sleuths, Mohanty had demanded Rs 5,000 from a man identified as Jakrias Kispata for identification of land. Jakrias agreed to pay Rs 3,000 by February 20 but the revenue official kept pestering him for more.

With no option left, Jakrias narrated his ordeal before vigilance. Acting on a report lodged by Jakrias, the sleuths laid a trap and caught Mohanty red-handed while he was accepting the money from the complainant at RI office.

The bribe amount was recovered on the spot and was seized. A case has been registered against Mohanty in this connection.

Mohanty, meanwhile, denied the allegations that he had sought bribe from Jakrias.

PNN