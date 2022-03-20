New Delhi: Small is still beautiful and those who wish to use their smartphones in smaller form factor will love the all-new iPhone SE (2022) — the most affordable iPhone with the powerful A15 Bionic, 5G, better battery life, improved durability and a new camera system.

The 4.7-inch device is the third iteration of the product and is up to 1.8 times faster than iPhone 8 — and even faster compared to older models.

The new iPhone SE is as durable as it is beautiful, and features an aerospace-grade aluminium and glass design, now with the toughest glass in a smartphone on the front and back — the same as on the back of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13.

Those who still like the familiar Home button with Touch ID, the device offers an easy, private, and secure alternative for logging in to apps and authorising App Store purchases.

Will this be your new device that starts from Rs 43,900 and makes it the most affordable iPhone in a new avatar? Let us dig more.

The best bet in this iPhone is the lightning-fast A15 Bionic — introduced with iPhone 13 – that helps launch apps and handle demanding tasks with ease.

A15 Bionic packs a powerful 6-core CPU, the fastest CPU in a smartphone, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores — enough to handle tough tasks without any lag.

A15 Bionic also works effortlessly with the latest-generation battery to enable better juice on iPhone SE.

Even with its compact form factor and 5G, you will have longer battery life than the previous-generation and older 4.7-inch iPhone models.

iPhone SE is compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging, and also supports fast charging.

On the camera front, it houses what an iPhone lover needs nowadays.

iPhone SE features an all-new camera system powered by A15 Bionic, with a 12MP Wide camera with top-end features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode.

Introduced with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, Smart HDR 4 uses intelligent segmentation to apply different adjustments for colour, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background — ensuring that faces are properly exposed in challenging lighting.

Deep Fusion technology uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing, optimising for texture, details, and noise in every part of the photo.

The result: Significantly improved photos and videos with reduced noise, particularly in low light, with better white balance and truer skin tone.

Rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, the all-new iPhone SE is designed to protect against spills.

With the latest iOS 15, the device offers more ways to stay connected and get more done with iPhone SE.

FaceTime calls will feel more natural with spatial audio and a new Portrait mode while SharePlay will help you connect better with friends and family.

The latest reports say that Apple’s new iPhone SE shipments are expected to reach 30 million units this year and it could generate $20 billion in its first year globally.

The A15 Bionic supports all current services and others to come for the foreseeable future, “so Apple can run this device for years with only slight tweaks or upgrades”.

The 16-core Neural Engine in the chip is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling faster machine learning computations for third-party applications, as well as unlocking features for iPhone SE like Live Text in the Camera app with iOS 15 and on-device dictation.

The iPhone SE (2022) is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight and (PRODUCT)RED starting at Rs 43,900 in India, with trade-in and EMI offers.

Conclusion: There is no doubt that the earlier iPhone SE models have been a popular choice among Indian users.

The A15 Bionic in the new iPhone SE makes nearly every action feel fluid, from launching apps to gaming and augmented reality (AR) experiences.

For those who wish to experience a new iPhone with the latest hardware which is part of the high-end Apple products, the new iPhone SE is a win-win deal.

IANS