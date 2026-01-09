Bhubaneswar: A high-level review meeting on Transit Housing and Affordable Housing Projects (AHPs) was held Thursday under the chairpersonship of the Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development department, Usha Padhee, to assess the status of completed housing stock, streamline allotment mechanisms, and strengthen measures for planned urban growth.

The meeting undertook a detailed review of key Affordable Housing Projects, including the Chandrasekharpur Affordable Housing Project (Buddha Vihar), Nilamadhab Awas Yojana, Santipali Awas Yojana, and the Subuddhipur Affordable Housing Project. Emphasis was laid on to ensure timely occupation of completed housing units, with project-wise progress, beneficiary coverage, and inter-agency coordination discussed to avoid vacancies in ready housing stock.

Progress of upcoming Affordable Housing Projects at Ghatikia and Gadakana was also reviewed. Directions were issued for monitoring of timelines and adherence to schedules, as these projects are critical to addressing urban housing demand and preventing unplanned settlements and encroachments.

A key outcome of the meeting was the decision to constitute an Empowered Committee, chaired by the Principal Secretary, to provide policy oversight and ensure coordinated decision-making on affordable housing, rental housing prioritisation, allotment modalities, and optimal utilisation of completed AHP units.

The committee will facilitate swift resolution of inter-departmental issues and ensure uniform implementation of housing policies. It was decided that completed affordable housing units will be provisionally allotted to eligible beneficiaries. The provisional allotment will be valid for a period of six months, during which occupancy, usage, and compliance with eligibility conditions will be closely monitored. Final allotment orders will be issued only after successful completion of this watch period. The allotted dwelling units will not be transferable, sublet, or handed over to any other person, thereby ensuring disciplined and intended utilisation of affordable housing stock.

To promote sustainable urban mobility, the meeting underscored the importance of integrating housing allotments with the AMA bus public transport system to improve accessibility while encouraging the use of public transport. Reaffirming the government’s firm commitment to the policy of “No New Slums and No New Encroachments”, Padhee emphasised that proactive housing provision, prioritisation of rental housing, and strict enforcement must proceed in tandem to ensure orderly, inclusive, and sustainable urban development.

The meeting also highlighted the need to prioritise rental housing, particularly for migrant workers, the urban poor, and families in transition. Engagement with NGOs was identified as a key enabler for beneficiary outreach, awareness generation, verification, and post-allotment handholding.

The meeting was attended by Chanchal Rana, Vice Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Commissioner, BMC; Arindam Dakua, Director, Municipal Administration; Subhananda Mohapatra, Additional Secretary; Surendra Routroy , Additional Secretary; Manoj Kumar Swain, Additional Commissioner, BDA; Ajay Kumar Mohanty, Deputy Commissioner, BMC along with other senior offi cials. The review concluded with directions for time-bound provisional allotment, transparent processes, strong inter-agency coordination, and robust monitoring, reinforcing Odisha’s commitment to planned urbanisation, affordable housing, and improved quality of life for urban residents.