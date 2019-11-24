New Delhi: Chinese handset maker OPPO is taking great strides in the mid-segment of India’s smartphone market and with the launch of A5 2020 with four rear cameras it hopes to make a serious dent in the budget category as well where Xiaomi is the undisputed leader.

The OPPO A5 2020 is available in 3GB+64GB and 4GB+64GB storage variants for Rs 12,490 and Rs 13,990, respectively.

The OPPO A5 2020 with a three-card slot (Dual Sim + MicroSD) can support up to 256GB memory and is available in two colours– dazzling white and mirror black.

We had our hands on the 4GB RAM/64GB variant. Let’s see how it fared.

The things that young people generally have on top of their minds while purchasing a budget or mid-segment smartphone are a good camera, powerful battery and decent gaming performance. And this device might fulfil their needs.

When it comes to camera and imaging, the OPPO A5 2020 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup – 12MP+8MP+2MP+2MP. Pictures clicked both indoors and outdoors, came out well with this device.

The device would delight photography lovers as it clicks sharp photos with great details. The rear camera has basic panorama, HDR and video modes, along with some interesting image-enhancing features like AI-filters, ultra-wide mode and ultra night mode 2.0. It also provides artistic portrait effects.

It did not disappoint when it came to video recording as well. The device recorded 4K video with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) that helps produce better quality videos. The smartphone comes with an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of design, the phone looks decent. The back looks attractive with a glass-like finish. At the back, the quad rear camera is placed vertically alongside the LED flash. The OPPO logo is also placed vertically in the centre at the back.

The fingerprint sensor, placed at the back, was quick.

The volume rocker and the SIM and microSD card tray are on the left-hand side of the device, while the power button is placed on the right.

At the bottom, the device houses a Type-C USB charging port, speakers, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers ensure you get good quality sound while streaming movies or playing videos.

On the front, the device has a 6.5-inch display, nano-waterdrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1.

The 5,000mAh battery helped the smartphone last for over a day and a half on a single charge. We didn’t find any problem while using it. Basic tasks like playing games, watching videos, switching between apps, using multiple social media applications were smooth.

Thanks to Game Boost 2.0, we did not face any issues while playing the lighter version of PUBG.

Though we did not find any major flaw in the phone, the price might pinch potential buyers a bit as devices with more attractive specifications are now available in the market. For example, one can get the Redmi Note 8 that comes with 48MP quad-camera array under Rs 10,000.

Conclusion: The overall experience was good. With a stylish look, the OPPO A5 2020 can be a great choice for those who want a good camera and big battery in their device under Rs 15,000.

