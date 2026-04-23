Tehran: Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s exiled crown prince, criticised the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

He argued Thursday that the agreement assumes the Iranian government’s behaviour will change, and you’re going to deal with people who all of a sudden have become pragmatists.

I don’t see that happening, he said during a news conference in Berlin. I’m not saying that diplomacy should not be given a chance, but I think diplomacy has been given enough chances.

Pahlavi has tried to position himself for a return to power should the Shiite theocracy fall and has supported the US-Israeli military intervention in the Middle East.

Pahlavi called on Europeans to do more to support the Iranian people fighting for democracy.

He claimed 19 political prisoners were executed by Iranian authorities in the past two weeks, and another 20 people have been sentenced to death.

Will the free world do something or watch the slaughter in silence, Pahlavi wondered.