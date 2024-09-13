Kolkata: The CBI is planning to conduct a narco analysis test on Sanjay Roy, who was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here, an officer said Friday.

The central probe agency has appealed to the city-based Sealdah court, seeking permission to conduct the test on Roy, he said.

“This is primarily to cross-check whether Roy is telling the truth. The narco analysis test will help us verify his version,” the officer told PTI.

The accused was brought to the Sealdah court, where the judge spoke to him personally to find out whether he had any objection to it.

During a narco analysis test, the drug – sodium pentothal – is injected into the body of the subject, which takes him to a hypnotic state, and his imagination is neutralised, the CBI officer said.

“In most cases, the accused gives the true information,” he said.

The hearing related to the CBI’s appeal is expected sometime this afternoon.

The CBI has already conducted a polygraph test on Roy inside the Presidency Correctional Home.

Meanwhile, a CBI team on Thursday went to the RG Kar Hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee was found on August 9, and spoke to several officers besides visiting departments as a part of its investigation.

The CBI took over the case from the Kolkata Police upon directions of the Calcutta High Court.

PTI