Kolkata: West Bengal state secretary of DYFI, Minakshi Mukherjee, appeared before the CBI’s Salt Lake office Thursday in connection with the investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is the youth wing of the CPI(M).

“I will cooperate with the CBI officers in every way,” Mukherjee said as she arrived at the agency’s office following her return from Raiganj in north Bengal early this morning.

The fire-brand CPI(M) youth leader, who spent two hours at the CGO complex, later told reporters that she wanted the CBI to address issues related to the tampering of evidence at the crime scene.

She emphasised the need to interrogate all those involved, and who aided and abetted the incident.

“I briefed the investigators about what transpired on the night of August 9, including how the victim’s body was taken away by police. If there are attempts to divert the probe, we will not allow that to happen,” she asserted.

Mukherjee had met the parents of the deceased woman medic at the RG Hospital August 9, hours after her body was recovered from the seminar hall of the medical establishment.

The CPI(M) repeatedly claimed that there was resistance to the swift cremation of the doctor’s body primarily due to the Left youth leader’s efforts.

On the same night, Mukherjee was seen blocking the police hearse, which was carrying the body of the deceased woman doctor from the RG Kar hospital.

PTI