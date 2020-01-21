Mumbai: Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty just confirmed her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday. The beautiful couple has been hitting the headlines for a long time for their relationship.

Today, on the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday, ladylove Rhea took to her Twitter handle to share an adorable picture of them together along with a lovely birthday wish.

In the photo, Sushant and Rhea can be seen sitting on a bench in what looks like a park. With her one hand around Sushant’s shoulders, Rhea strikes a goofy pose with a quirky expression on her face. Sushant, on the other hand, is seen looking at her smilingly.

Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind !

Shine on you crazy diamond @itsSSR 💕💥❤️🌈⭐️🍭💜🧡 #boywithagoldenheart #rheality pic.twitter.com/jtHkbS3zbs — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) January 21, 2020

While Rhea looks pretty as a peach in her white top and denim pants, Sushant looks dapper in his blue tee and jeans.

No sooner did she share the post on the social media, comments started pouring in from all sides. While some called her “Bhabhiji”, some others commented by saying that they look “awesome” together.

On the work front, Sushant will soon be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’ with Sanjana Sanghi. It is the official remake of Hollywood film ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.