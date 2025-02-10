Bargarh: Bargarh district, known as the rice bowl of Odisha, has seen a surge in number of operational rice mills. However, some mills continue to violate the pollution control regulations as mandated by the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB). Several mills have reportedly failed to implement proper smoke exhaust systems and waste management remains inadequate.

In response, the SPCB’s Sambalpur regional office issued show-cause notices last month to five rice mill owners of the district. The notices warned of legal action against the mills in case they fail to provide satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time. One such notice (Letter No. 336), dated January 31, 2025, was issued to Lath Industries in Jhankarpali, Bargarh.

The notice states that the mill’s pollution control permit is valid until March 31, but certain conditions set at the time of approval have been violated. An SPCB inspection team visited the mill December 11 last year and found that both smoke emission and waste disposal practices were non-compliant. Additionally, rice husk waste was being dumped on open fields without proper containment measures, the notice mentioned. The notice also observed that no water was being sprayed to prevent the ash emanating from the mill from spreading.

These findings have sparked concerns regarding the enforcement of norms by the SPCB. The notice states that waste was being discharged from the mill without proper treatment. A directive has been issued requiring a clarification within 15 days of the notice. If no clarification is received within 21 days, legal action will be taken, the notice warned.

Similarly, the SPCB regional office, Sambalpur issued a notice (Letter No. 41), January 2 to Ghanteshwari Rice Mill at Bhurshipali under Attabira block. Additionally, show-cause notices were also issued to Shrikrishna Foods at Dhanger under Bargarh block (Letter No. 280, dated January 27); Shri Mahalaxmi Rice Industries at Barpali (Letter No. 38, dated January 20); and Shyamji Foods at Dhanger under Bargarh block (Letter No. 277, dated January 27).

Issuing such notices to rice mills and other industrial establishments is not new for the SPCB. Every year such notices are issued by the pollution regulator on discovery of norm violation. However, despite repeated notices, the pollution board has not been taking further action against the rule violators. Since action remains limited to issuing notices, questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the pollution board’s role in enforcing regulations.

