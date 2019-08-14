Mumbai: Ridhima Pandit who is well known for her role as Rajni in Life OK’s popular serial ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’ looks ravishing in her latest photoshoot.

The actress can be seen flaunting her curves, proving how beneficial a strong fitness routine and a healthy diet are.

Take a look of her latest pictures:

Ridhima started her career as a model and has done many modeling projects with brands like Sunsilk, Fair & Lovely, Dove, Harpic, Center Fresh, Veet, Luminous, Set Wet and many more.

Being a trained stage actor, she was a part of Nadira Babbar’s theatre group.

She began the acting career with Sonali Jaffar’s comedy show ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’ as RAJNI.

In 2017 she became the host of dancing reality show ‘Dance Champions’. In 2019, she participated in the ninth season of popular stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ where she ended as the 2nd runner up.

After the huge success of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ she is currently seen in a reality show called ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ with co-stars Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta and others.

PNN/Agencies