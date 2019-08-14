Mumbai: Ridhima Pandit who is well known for her role as Rajni in Life OK’s popular serial ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’ looks ravishing in her latest photoshoot.
The actress can be seen flaunting her curves, proving how beneficial a strong fitness routine and a healthy diet are.
Take a look of her latest pictures:
View this post on Instagram
True story 😁💓@fhmindia "I knew that I wanted to make a name for myself and face the camera since I was a kid," says @ridhimapandit. Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with her. . . Ring by @fiona.diamonds. #fhm #fhmindia #ridhimapandit #ridhima #ridhimapanditfans #ridhimapanditinterview
View this post on Instagram
Ooh wanna know sleek ways to woo me 😎 pick up the Aug ‘19 @fhmindia .. and say Hello to your FHM Fantasy!! Yeah that’s me 😉.. #Repost @fhmindia with @get_repost ・・・ Here's presenting the Fantasy girl of the August Anniversary Issue, @ridhimapandit. . . Photography by Prachi Shukla & Shikhar Shukla (@13.voyage) Stylist @peushasethiastyling Assisted by Jagruti Patel Hair @preetinagdev_mua Makeup @harleenzbella Location courtesy Oozo bar & dining, Mumbai Bracelet and Earrings by @fiona.diamonds Jazz Blaster Speaker by @zoook_india . . #fhm #fhmindia #ridhimapandit #ridhima #ridhimapanditfans #televisionactress #ridhimapanditinterview
Ridhima started her career as a model and has done many modeling projects with brands like Sunsilk, Fair & Lovely, Dove, Harpic, Center Fresh, Veet, Luminous, Set Wet and many more.
Being a trained stage actor, she was a part of Nadira Babbar’s theatre group.
She began the acting career with Sonali Jaffar’s comedy show ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’ as RAJNI.
In 2017 she became the host of dancing reality show ‘Dance Champions’. In 2019, she participated in the ninth season of popular stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ where she ended as the 2nd runner up.
After the huge success of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ she is currently seen in a reality show called ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ with co-stars Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta and others.
PNN/Agencies
