Los Angeles: The trailer of Ridley Scott’s upcoming directorial “Gladiator 2”, a follow up to his 2000 hit, has been unveiled Tuesday.

Starring Paul Mescal in the role of a grown-up Lucius, who was portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film, the story follows Lucius living in the northern African region of Numidia where he was earlier sent by his mother Lucilla to stay away from the reach of the Roman Empire. However, the ongoing events make him return to Rome as a gladiator.

The story is set two decades after the events of the Russell Crowe-led movie.

Mescal, 28, said he is excited for the project.

“I’m so excited to present the first official trailer of Gladiator II. With visionary director, Ridley Scott at the helm, Gladiator II promises to deliver the biggest action sequences ever put to film. Enjoy this first look and we truly can’t wait to see you in cinemas this November.”

The sequel comes after 24 years after the release of the first film “Gladiator” which starred Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Spencer Treat Clark and Oliver Reed in the lead. It was helmed by Scott and released on September 1, 2000.

The film was a massive success and won five Oscars out of 11 nominations. Besides the Academy Awards, “Gladiator” won several BAFTA awards and two Golden Globes.

Prior to the release of the trailer, Paramount Pictures shared the first poster from the film on Monday. The film is slated to release on November 15 across English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

It also stars Pedro Pascal alongside Mescal with Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Nielsen, and Denzel Washington rounding off the cast of the film.

