London: Singer Rihanna has said she wants to have children in the coming 10 years. The ‘Diamond’ hitmaker said she would start planning a family even if she doesn’t meet the right partner. Asked where she sees herself in the coming decade, Rihanna said, “I’ll have kids – three or four of ‘em’.”

The 32-year-old singer said one needs love to raise a kid. “… I feel like society makes me want to feel like ‘Oh you got it wrong …’. They diminish you as a mother, (if) there’s not a dad in your kid’s lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love,” Rihanna has been quoted as saying by British ‘Vogue’ magazine.

Rihanna also informed she is ‘aggressively’ working on her next album. “I can’t say when I’m going to drop… but I am very aggressively working on music. I don’t want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there’s no format, there’s nothing. There’s just good music and if I feel it, I’m putting it out,” she said.

Recently, Rihanna donated USD 5 million towards coronavirus response efforts via her non-profit organisation Clara Lionel Foundation.

It should be stated here that Rihanna is one of the richest singers in the world with her net worth being well over USD 700 million.

Currently Rihanna is dating Saudi Arabian businessman Hassan Jameel whose family is worth more than USD one billion. The singer in the past has been involved in a number of affairs, the most famous of those being her relationship with singer Chris Brown. It started in 2008, the two broke apart in 2009 because of Brown’s violent behaviour. The two again reconnected for a brief while in 2012.

It has been alleged that Rihanna was also involved with Formula One (F1) World Champion Lewis Hamilton in 2015. However, the two have never openly spoken about it.

Agencies