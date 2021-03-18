Mumbai: Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat courted controversy for his remarks on women’s clothing.

The CM made some controversial remarks while speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Tuesday.

“Kainchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) — showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids — these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good? All of this, in a mad race of westernisation. While the western world follows us, doing yoga … covering their body properly. And we run towards nudity,” Rawat said at the workshop.

Women across the globe are reacting to the statement. After Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, actress Gul Panag has also responded to the Chief Minister.

In the first tweet Panag she wrote, “Takes out ripped jeans.”

* Takes out ripped jeans.* — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 17, 2021

In another tweet, she shared a picture with their daughter in ripped jeans.

