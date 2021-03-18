Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda took to her Instagram handle and slammed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat over his comments on ripped jeans.

The CM made some controversial remarks while speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun Tuesday.

“Kainchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) — showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids — these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good? All of this, in a mad race of westernisation. While the western world follows us, doing yoga … covering their body properly. And we run towards nudity,” Rawat said at the workshop

Navya expressed her displeasure over Rawat’s statements. She shared photos in which she can be seen wearing ripped jeans and wrote, “Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society.”

She then shared another Instagram post of a report carrying Rawat’s statement, reading, “Women wearing ripped jeans can’t provide right environment at him for children.” Reacting to the statement, Navya asked, “…..and you can?”

She also shared a throwback picture of herself wearing a pair of ripped jeans and said, “I’ll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I’ll wear them proudly.”

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and the niece of actor Abhishek Bachchan.