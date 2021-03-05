Ahmedabad: Rishabh Pant (101, 118b, 13×4, 2×6) got his third Test ton to power India to a position of strength in the fourth Test against England at the Motera Stadium here Friday. At stumps on the second day India were sitting pretty at 294 for seven, a total that did not seem remotely possible when India were reduced to 146 for six wickets. However, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar (60 batting, 117b, 8×4) changed the complexion of the game with a seventh wicket stand of 113 runs.

After Pant left dismissed by James Anderson (3/40), it was the turn of Sundar to take over the mantle. He duly completed his second half century in Tests and so far with Axar Patel (11 batting) as company. So far the two have added 35 runs for the eighth wicket and look good to add many more. India currently have a first innings lead of 89 runs, something that may come in very hand on a pitch that is tending to keep low and low as the match progresses.