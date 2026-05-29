New Delhi: Dashing keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been relieved from Lucknow Super Giants’ captaincy after a disastrous 2026 IPL season where they finished last among 10 teams.

As a batter, it turned out to be a woeful season where he got only 312 runs in 14 innings. May 14, the PTI had reported that Pant was set to lose captaincy, something which was reiterated by LSG’s Director of Cricket Tom Moody.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect,” the franchise said in an official statement.

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“Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it,” Moody was quoted as saying in the media release.

“These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards,” the former Australian all-rounder added.