By DK Giri

The jogging by Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, in the streets of Mumbai is not only a story of routine physical exercise, it is also a sign of the fast-growing friendship between two countries. The bilateralism between France and India is deepening by leaps and bounds. The elevation of the ties into a Special Global Strategic Partnership indicates how the relationship is becoming comprehensive and multi-dimensional. The partnership has stood the test of time.

French President Emmanuel Macron is currently on a three-day visit to India, which began on February 17, 2026. His visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties focusing on areas like trade, defence, innovation and technology. The highlights of the visit include the launching of India-France Year of Innovation, the elevation of partnership, AI Impact Summit, and defence cooperation, mainly the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets and joint production of helicopters. The visit reflected the growing strategic convergence between India and France with shared interests in the Indo-Pacific and global stability.

The main driver for this growing partnership is the adherence to strategic autonomy in the foreign policies of both countries. Let us recall that during the Cold War, as the West overlooked India for its Non-Aligned approach, France was more accommodative to India than its fellow member countries in NATO. This was because France did not succumb to American pressure and refused to completely toe its line. In 1998, when India carried out the nuclear test, France was the only Western power that did not impose economic sanctions on New Delhi.

France has been the first country in the world that recognizes India as an independent power centre, a credible democracy, offering economic opportunities for the world. There has been a consensus in French politics that if the European Union has to carve out an independent political identity apart from alignment with America or China, it must embrace India. This perspective was amply manifested in Macron’s latest visit to India. Macron asserted that both countries oppose domination of any kind from Indo-Pacific to any field of technology in any part of the world. He likened friendship with India to a sovereign alliance. Prime Minister Modi in his response said, “Both countries believe in a multipolar world and are working diligently to make it happen.”

The ties between France and India in the defence sector are growing stronger day by day. It is evident from the facts that France is next only to Russia in exporting defence equipment to India. It will be no surprise if France overtakes Russia in the near future if one takes into account the increasing number of agreements on the sale of fighter jets, submarines, and the joint production of defence material. To counter China and consolidate power in Asia, France is set to co-manufacture Rafale aircraft, H-125 helicopters, HAMMER missiles, Scorpene submarines and the fifth generation of jet engines.

Notably, France does not sell any deadly weapons to China or Pakistan whereas Russia has been supplying sophisticated weaponry to China, and America to Pakistan. The collaboration between France and India is not limited to export of arms. Keeping the importance of emerging technologies in strategic thinking, France and India have constituted a Joint Advanced Technology Group which will co-develop emerging technologies, secure military supply chains, and maintain the competitive strategic advantage. This Group also includes critical minerals, collaboration on AI, digital technology, aerospace and innovation. This initiative falls under the broader framework of 2026 India-France Year of Innovation.

The partnership is evolving innovatively. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated the India-France Innovation Forum in Mumbai on 17 February, calling it a reflection of the deepening strategic partnership, shared democratic values, and expanding collaboration in innovation and technology. This will open up scope for work for scientists, researchers, traders, and entrepreneurs from both countries. France and India are becoming active in the fields of AI, space, and aviation.

The AI World Conference, currently in progress in India, was initiated jointly by France and India. Both countries are working for democratization of AI which should be used for common good. Both leaders inaugurated the Franco-Indian Centre for AI in health, jointly led by AIIMS, Sorbonne University and the Paris Brain Institute. Prime Minister Modi dreams of taking India into the top three AI powers in the world. In this journey, India would need the support of developed countries like France.

As France is perceived to be the voice of the European Union, the deepening of partnership will be good for India’s expanding relationship with the other 26 European countries. The recently concluded FTA with the European Union is one sign of such corollary dividends. Also, France is seeking to recalibrate its profile in Africa and is intending to draw India into Africa in a triangular collaboration. The French bases in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific have lent strategic support to India. India-France friendship has yielded tangible results so far and one can be optimistic that the elevation of ties to Special Global Strategic Partnership will manifestly shine in many parts of the world.

Finally, Macron’s strong endorsement of the UPI system puts India into a league of its own. Macron said, “India builds something no other country in the world can… a digital identity for 1.4 billion people, a payment system that now processes 20 billion transactions every month, a health infrastructure that has issued 500 million digital health IDs.”

The sheer size of coverage of any new technical initiative is unparalleled in India which is the most populous democratic country in the world. So, if India can leverage its demography, democracy and diversity, then India’s growth into a world power is unstoppable. Macron realizes it, appreciates and endorses it. But does Indian leadership realize its own strength and seek to preserve and build on it?

The writer is Professor of Practice, NIIS Group of Institutions