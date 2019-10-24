Bhubaneswar: Rita Sahu of the BJD emerged victorious emphatically Thursday in the Bijepur Assembly by-poll crushing her nearest BJP rival Sanat Kumar Gartia by a margin close to one lakh votes.

While Rita Sahu got 1,35,949 votes, Sanat Kumar Gartia could get only 37,955 votes. Dillip Kumar Panda was a distant third with 5,871 votes and had his security deposit forfeited.

Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik congratulated Rita Sahu over the phone and lauded her for breaking all records in Odisha’s electoral history. BJD sources said that Rita’s margin of victory by 97,994 votes is the highest ever in the history of Odisha’s Assembly elections.

It had been predicted that Rita Sahu would win comfortably, but no one had thought that the margin would be so huge. In fact, prior to the by-poll in Bijepur, the BJP had said it would be a close fight. But the results, Thursday projected a completely different picture.

By-poll to the Bijepur Assembly constituency was necessary after Naveen Patnaik vacated the seat. The Odisha Chief Minister had contested from the Hinjili and Bijepur constituencies in the last Assembly elections. However, later Naveen vacated the Bijepur seat and nominated Rita Sahu to contest the by-poll.