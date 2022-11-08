Mumbai: Hindi film couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Mister Mummy is set to release November 18, the makers announced Tuesday.

The comedy-drama is directed by Shaad Ali of Bunty Aur Babli fame and is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth.

T-Series unveiled the trailer and also shared the release date of the movie on their official Twitter handle.

“The good news is coming your way to take you on a BUMPy ride! #MisterMummy Delivering on 18th November, 2022,” the tweet read.

Mister Mummy revolves around a couple played by Deshmukh and D’Souza with opposing choices when it comes to children.

“But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, drama,” the official synopsis read.

Besides Mister Mummy, Deshmukh and D’Souza will also feature in the upcoming Marathi movie “Ved”.