Mumbai: Hindi film couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Mister Mummy is set to release November 18, the makers announced Tuesday.
The comedy-drama is directed by Shaad Ali of Bunty Aur Babli fame and is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth.
T-Series unveiled the trailer and also shared the release date of the movie on their official Twitter handle.
“The good news is coming your way to take you on a BUMPy ride! #MisterMummy Delivering on 18th November, 2022,” the tweet read.
The good news is coming your way to take you on a BUMPy ride! 😬🤪
Trailer out now: https://t.co/LOi1J48RlO#MisterMummy
Delivering on 18th November, 2022.@Riteishd @geneliad #ShaadAli #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @HecticCinema #BoundScriptPictures @bagapath #ShivChanana pic.twitter.com/uNmCVY4wKY
— T-Series (@TSeries) November 7, 2022
Mister Mummy revolves around a couple played by Deshmukh and D’Souza with opposing choices when it comes to children.
“But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, drama,” the official synopsis read.
Besides Mister Mummy, Deshmukh and D’Souza will also feature in the upcoming Marathi movie “Ved”.
