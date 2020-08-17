Balasore: Incessant rains that lashed Balasore as well as Mayurbhanj districts have resulted in rise of water level in River Jalaka.

Rainwater has crossed the danger mark, a report said.

According to reports, floodwater that had earlier been flowing over the danger mark of 5.5 metre at Mathani area, has touched 6.50 metre Monday morning.

Also read: 4 rivers in spate; locals fear possible floods

Upper catchment areas of the Jalaka at Rasagobindpur, Morada, Chitrada and Suliapada areas in Mayurbhanj district have been receiving very heavy rainfall which has left the river in spate, informed the Water Resources department officials.

However, if water level continues to increase in the days ahead then farmlands in close vicinity of the Jalaka might get waterlogged, official sources added.

Notably, low pressure coupled with weak monsoon has brought moderate to intense rainfall in Kendrapara, Malkangiri and Dhenkanal districts, thereby causing a flood-like situation.

PNN