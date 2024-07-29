Rourkela: With the Central government aggressively promoting and laying emphasis on green, renewable energy and clean power generation, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has initiated a unique step in accordance. Solar panels are being installed on the RMC office building for clean power generation and as per sources, this will be done in all the hospitals being managed by the civic body in the coming days.

In the initial phase, panels will be installed on the rooftops of the health centres at Chhend, Mahatab Road, Sector-6 and 22, Panposh, Gopabandhupalli, Tilak Nagar and Basanti Colony following the RMC office building. The power generated from these rooftop installations will be supplied to the grid and the RMC will receive a rebate of up to 30- 50% significantly reducing its power bill. Speaking on this, ADM, Rourkela and RMC Commissioner Ashutosh Kulkarni said, “The Government of India is stressing on the generation of clean and green energy and its use. RMC is also moving in that direction. With the use of solar energy, the power bill will be reduced significantly. In future, this will be done in other places under RMC which will help make Rourkela clean and green.”

Furthermore, RMC is also planning to aggressively sensitise the residents of the civic body area to install such panels on their residences and produce electricity, thereby reducing the dependence on thermal and hydropower. “We are going to promote the use of solar energy soon by sensitising the residents about the benefits,” said the commissioner during a discussion. Solar panels are gradually becoming visible on private rooftops in the Steel City.