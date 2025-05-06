Jammu: Four people were killed while 42 others were injured Tuesday in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Poonch district.

Officials said that a bus carrying passengers met with an accident near Ghani Mendhar in Poonch district Tuesday.

“Two passengers died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, where they had been shifted for treatment.

“A massive relief and rescue operation was started immediately after the news of the accident was received.

“Locals immediately launched a rescue operation at the site and were aided by the police, Indian Army and CRPF personnel.

“Among the four deceased persons, one was an Army personnel of the 41 Assam Rifles identified as Abdul Majeed, son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Ghani Mendhar,” officials said.

“The bus was on the way to Mendhar town from Ghani village when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded off the road and dropped into a gorge. Police have taken cognisance of the incident,” officials added.

Overspeeding, overloading, road rage and bad road conditions in the hilly districts of Jammu division, including Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi, are responsible for road accidents in these districts.

Traffic department authorities have deputed special squads to check factors mainly responsible for road accidents like violation of traffic rules.

The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have announced stringent punishment for violators including seizure of vehicles, cancellation of registration and driving licences and also imprisonment of parents allowing their minor children to drive vehicles.

In Srinagar and Jammu cities, over 6,000 vehicles including motorcycles and three-wheelers were seized by traffic authorities during the last four months for violation of traffic rules.

In addition to punitive measures, authorities have also started counselling two-wheeler drivers and, in place,s provided them with helmets to avoid deaths due to head injuries.

Filling stations throughout J&K have been directed not to provide fuel to two-wheeler drivers arriving at petrol stations without crash helmets.

IANS