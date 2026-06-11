Bhubaneswar: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Odisha’s Sambalpur and Khurda districts Thursday, police said.

An auto-rickshaw driver, 35, and his five-year-old daughter were killed when the three-wheeler was hit by a speeding SUV in Dhanupali area, following which a cement mixer truck rammed into it, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Surendra Behera and his daughter, Shubhashree.

In Khurda, a woman died after her scooter collided with a private bus at Sarua market area, another officer said.