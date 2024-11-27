Kannauj: A road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Wednesday claimed the lives of four doctors and a laboratory technician, all affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, police said.

The incident took place when a high-speed SUV lost control and rammed into a divider. A truck then struck the vehicle.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said the incident occurred around 3 am when the SUV veered off course and crashed into the median divider.

“The vehicle subsequently crossed into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a truck. As a result, the four doctors and one lab technician died on the spot. One additional person, a PG student, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College in Tirwa,” the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Anirudh Verma, 29, from Agra; Dr Santosh Kumar Maurya, 46, from Bhadohi; Dr Arun Kumar, 34, from Kannauj; and Dr Nardev, 35, from Bareilly along with laboratory technician Rakesh Kumar, 38.

The group of doctors and the technician were reportedly returning to Saifai after attending a wedding in Lucknow.

Circle Officer of Tirwa Dr Priyanka Bajpai said the injured, Jaiveer Singh, 39, from Moradabad, has been admitted to the Tirwa Medical College.

