Dharmasala: The canal bund road which connects Choramuhan panchayat with Hanuman temple square under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district is in a deplorable condition over past five years, locals alleged. They said that it has become the source of accidents with numerous commuters getting hurt on a daily basis.

According to the villagers, Jaraka Irrigation department had constructed the road from Haladiapada Sahi of Choramuhan village to Hanuman temple square and then a layer of tar was put on top of the road to give it a new look.

However, within a year the road became a nightmare for commuters. Due to the low quality work, the upper black surface started to come off, creating craters and potholes on the entire stretch of the road.

Residents of Choramuhan, Baligiri, Narasinghapur, Badamangalapur and Bhuban areas commute on this road. They said that accidents occur on daily on the road. Some escape with minor injuries and the unlucky wounds suffer grievous wounds.

People alleged that the road had been in a bad shape for five years now. Commuting on it has become a huge risk. However, neither the people’s representatives nor concerned officials have taken notice of the commuters’ plight. The local people have urged the concerned department to construct an all-weather road on this stretch at the earliest.