Bhubaneswar: As part of a plan to transform the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack into a world-class healthcare institution, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday inaugurated the renovated Taladanda canal road in the Millennium city through videoconferencing.

The embankment roads on both sides of Taladanda canal have been made three-lane connecting the SCB Medical College and Hospital from the Ring Road near Jobra barrage to ensure free passage for the outside patients.

The new road, constructed at a cost of Rs 14 crore within a record time of six months, will allow patients from outside Cuttack to reach the hospital without any traffic congestion and get immediate medical attention.

Inaugurating the project, Naveen said that the main problem of this Millennium city of Cuttack is the congested narrow roads, which are causing traffic congestion. Therefore, the state government is giving priority to modernising it, he said.

Based on public opinion, the roads on both sides of the Taladanda canal will be further widened in the coming days and the displaced people will be properly rehabilitated on a humanitarian ground, Naveen said.

Stating that many people from outside the state are visiting the hospital every day, the Chief Minister said the state government is determined to convert this great institution into a world-class healthcare facility. The new road to Taladanda canal is a good start in this regard, he said.

Patnaik thanked the people of Cuttack for their hard work and dedication for the implementation of the project and thanked the Works department and the Cuttack district administration for completing the road project in record time. The CM sought the cooperation of the people to make the Silver city more beautiful in the coming days.

Five parking areas have been developed on both the embankments. Plantation has been made on both sides of the canal to add splendour to the site. A small patch of landscaping has been done with parking facilities on left embankment.

The three-lane road on Taladanda canal, which connects Jobra Ring Road to Ranihat, is 1.5 km long and 15 metres wide. The 600 families evicted due to the project have been properly rehabilitated, sources said.