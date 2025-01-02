ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to curb road accidents and fatalities, Odisha launched a month-long Road Safety Month Wednesday. The campaign, running until January 31, aims to raise awareness about road safety and enforce stricter traffic regulations. In this regard, a preparatory meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary Miohan Ahuja was held where the whole month plan and layout was discussed. As Road Safety Week is celebrated every year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India has requested all the state governments to expand awareness and various programmes related to road safety this year. Ahuja directed authorities to address road construction errors contributing to accidents. He emphasised identifying and fixing accident-prone areas, also known as black spots, and leveraging digital campaigns to increase awareness. NCC cadets, volunteers, and students will participate in spreading road safety messages.

Strict enforcement of traffic laws will be a major focus of the campaign. Joint operations with the police will target violators, including drunk drivers and those parking illegally on highways. Special enforcement teams will monitor picnic spots and tourist locations, while patrols will be intensified in critical areas. Traffic violators will also be counseled by student volunteers and NGOs to encourage safer driving practices. The campaign will run under slogans like “Road Safety, Family Protection” and “Return Home Safely,” with efforts to involve citizens, government agencies, and volunteer organisations.

Odisha has recorded over 47,000 road accident deaths in the past decade, with approximately 5,000 fatalities annually. Speeding, drug use, wrong-side driving, and flouting traffic rules are cited as major causes. Globally, road accident deaths surpass fatalities from many natural disasters. The Road Safety Month initiative seeks to make a significant impact by combining awareness, enforcement, and community involvement to ensure safer roads for everyone.