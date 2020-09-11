Bangalore: Three priests of the famous Arakeshwara temple in Mandya were allegedly killed by a gang during a robbery bid, police said Friday. According to the police, the three priests were stabbed to death by the gang Thursday night. The burglars then decamped with currency notes in the ‘hundi’ (donation box). However, the coins in the box were intact.

The priests lived on the temple premises. They were asleep when the miscreants broke into the place of worship, police said.

All senior police officials, including the Inspector General of police, reached the spot and held enquiries.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed condolences at the death of the priests. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5,00,000 to the kin of each of the deceased.

“It is very disturbing to learn that the priests of the Arakeshwara temple in Mandya Ganesh, Prakash and Anand have been murdered by the burglars,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

“A compensation of Rs 5 lakh per family of slain temple priests will be given. Immediate legal action will be initiated against the guilty,” he added.

The Karnataka chief minister later told reporters here that all possible measures will be taken to bring the culprits to book. He said that he has passed on the necessary instructions to the top brass of the police. “It is a heinous crime and the guilty shall be punished,” Yediyurappa said.