Balasore: Six members of a dacoit gang were arrested by Town police here while they were planning for a robbery, late Friday night. Police have seized two crude bombs, two sharp-edged weapons, mobile phones and 17 stolen bikes from their possession, as informed by SP Sagarika Nath during a press conference held at the police station Saturday.

The presser was attended by City DSP Shubhranshu Shekhar Nayak and Inspector-inCharge Ashok Kumar Nayak. The arrested, including three minors, are from Patrapada area under the Town PS jurisdiction. However, police have not yet disclosed their identity.

According to police, a tip-off was received at around 2am Friday that the accused were planning a robbery at Balighat. Acting on the tip-off, Town PS IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak and his team conducted a raid and managed to arrest the six-member gang of dacoits. Police during the raid found 17 stolen bikes in an abandoned house near Alua in Patrapada area.

Police said that the accused had been stealing bikes from markets, court premises, and various public places and selling them at low prices to liquor traders and timber mafias. The accused had prior criminal cases like theft and dacoity registered against them in different police stations. Additionally, two of the minors were involved in a murder case that occurred at Blue Lake.

In this regard, a case (301/24) has been registered under Sections 310(4), 310(5), 317(3) of the Arms Act, and the Indian Explosives Act. The police are conducting a thorough investigation. SP Nath has assured that the stolen bikes will be returned to their rightful owners after proper verification.

