Rajkot: Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja slammed centuries under pressure in a 204-run partnership as India recovered from a jittery start to pile 326 for 5 on the opening day of the third Test against England here Thursday.

England pacer Mark Wood (3/69) removed last match double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (0) in successive overs, while left-arm spinner Tom Hartley (1/81) accounted for Rajat Patidar (5) to reduced India to 33/3 after Rohit opted to bat.

But, Rohit, after being dropped on 27 by Joe Root, went on to score 131 off 196 balls (14×4, 3×6) for his first century in 11 innings to lead by example.

Promoted to No. 5, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 110 off 212 balls (9×4, 2×6).

After Rohit’s departure, Sarfaraz Khan struck a sublime 48-ball 50, the fastest on Test debut by an Indian. But his impressive innings was cut short following a run out after Jadeja, on 99, sent him back at the non-striker’s end.

Sarfaraz ended up scoring a 66-ball 62 (9×4, 1×6) in his maiden Test innings.

Nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav was unbeaten on 1 off 10 balls at stumps.

The series is currently tied 1-1.

Brief Scores:

India 326 for 5 from 86 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Ravindra Jadeja 110 batting, Sarfaraz Khan 62; Mark Wood 3/69).

