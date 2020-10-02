Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper is in very good form in the ongoing edition of IPL-13. Rohit Sharma got his second half century of the tournament Thursday. In the process he played a captain’s knock to help his team win the game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 48 runs. Overall it was a thorough professional all-round performance by MI which helped the team emerge victorious.

Rohit scored a 45-ball 75 before falling to Indian teammate Mohammed Shami. However during his knock he achieved the distinction of becoming the third batsman to score 5,000 runs in the IPL. The other two to have the achieved the feat are Virat Kohli (RCB) and Suresh Raina (CSK).

During his knock Thursday another record-equalling feat of Rohit has got unnoticed. The Indian opener got his 38th half century in the IPL. He has now equalled Raina’s record of most half centuries in the IPL by an Indian. With Raina not playing in the ongoing edition of the IPL, there is every possibility that Rohit will go past him soon. He is in very good form and stroking the ball handsomely.

The person heading the list with most number of 50s in the IPL is Australian David Warner who has 44 to his credit. But among the Indians it is Rohit and Raina who top the list with 38 half centuries.

However, personal milestones even though they make Rohit happy, do not mean much to him unless the team win. He said that exactly after the game Thursday. “I have never really played for milestones. Yes, certainly they do make you happy, but what matters most is the victory of the team,” said Rohit.

He couldn’t have been closer to the truth.