Mumbai: Team India’s recent defeat in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) has put captain Rohit Sharma in a difficult position. He is facing criticism not only for his leadership but also for his poor form. His performance during the Australia tour has led to harsh remarks from his fans. Now, reports suggest that the Indian captain is hurt by comments made by legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and has lodged a complaint about it with the BCCI.

According to a report from Cricblogger, Rohit raised this issue in a meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the team’s defeat in Australia.

The report states that Sharma was unhappy with the criticism and has reportedly filed a formal complaint against Gavaskar. Additionally, Sharma cited external factors he believes contributed to his underperformance during the series.

It is worth noting that Gavaskar has been outspoken in recent years, frequently sharing his opinions on various cricketing matters.

In other news, Rohit has made a return to Ranji Trophy cricket for Mumbai after a decade. However, despite his efforts, the Indian captain managed to score only 31 runs in a disappointing loss to Jammu and Kashmir.

Rohit and Gavaskar were recently seen together at the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Wankhede Stadium.