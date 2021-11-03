Abu Dhabi: Openers Rohit Sharma (74, 47b, 8×4, 3×6) and KL Rahul (69, 48b, 6×4, 2×6) hit half centuries as India posted 210 for the loss of two wickets against Afghanistan in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here Wednesday. It was brilliant power hitting by the two openers, but alas it has come probably too late in the ongoing World Cup. In the process, India also notched up the highest total by any team in this edition of the tournamenrt.

Rohit and Rahul added 140 runs from 14.4 overs for the opening wicket to set up the big total after being invited to bat. After the dismissal of the two openers, Rishabh Pant (27 n o, 13b, 1×4, 3×6) and Hardik Pandya (35 n o, 13b, 4×4, 2×6) came to the party. The two put on an unbeaten stand of 67 runs for the third wicket in just 21 balls. They simply took the Afghanistan attack apart.

For Afghanistan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib took a wicket each. Naveen-ul-Huq was the most to suffer at the hands of the Indian batters as he went for 59 runs in his four overs.

Brief scores: India: 210 (Rohit Sharma 74, KL Rahul 69, Hardik Pandya 35 n o; Karim Janat 1/7, Gulbadin Naib 1/39).