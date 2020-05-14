New Delhi: India cricketer Rohit Sharma has revealed he doesn’t believe in setting long-term goals as they add more pressure and stress on him. On the contrary, he likes to focus on short-term goals which includes planning and preparing for games in the next two-three months.

Currently the Indian cricketers are enjoying time with their families amid the forced break due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the years, I’ve realised that long-term goals won’t help you in anyway, on the contrary it will add to your pressure and stress. I have always focused on short term goals which are mainly the next few games in the upcoming 2-3 months – who is it against, what can I do best,” Rohit said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

“Setting goals for each series or tournament helps me a lot and I will continue to follow this method in the future,” he added.

In normal circumstances, cricketers would have been currently busy with the Indian Premier League 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cash-rich league stands indefinitely postponed.

“In the upcoming years, I hope we get the opportunity to play cricket, as we don’t know when we will play again,” said the 32-year-old.

With situation refusing to get better globally, there are doubts even on the T20 World Cup slated to be played in October-November in Australia and the much-anticipated India tour of Australia.

“When we resume playing cricket, we will have to see what’s coming our way – whether its T20 World Cup or IPL,” said Rohit.

“We even had a big bilateral series against Australia planned – we will have to analyse and see who we are playing against,” he added.

IANS