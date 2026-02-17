Mumbai: The 5 accused involved in the firing outside superstar director Rohit Shetty’s house in Mumbai were presented before the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) court.

The Mumbai police have sought the remand of the five accused. Seeking remand, the police told the court that seven people, including the shooter, who were arrested Monday in the case of firing at Rohit Shetty’s house, are a separate group, while the five people who were initially arrested for transporting vehicles and weapons from Pune to Mumbai are a separate group.

The police want to get to the bottom of this case by putting these two groups face-to-face, and they also want to know who was coordinating these two groups, how and who was giving money to these two groups. Keeping this ground, the police sought the remand of these five from the court, the court sent these five to police custody till February 23.

For the uninitiated, five rounds of bullets were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence. The investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had said that the culprit Subham Lonkar wanted to spread terror in Mumbai and had told the arrested accused that he had to do something big in Mumbai.

The arrested accused was in touch with the absconding accused Subham Lonkar through a single app and Rs 40,000 was transferred to the account of one of the arrested accused by Subham Lonkar.

The vehicle used in the firing belongs to a man from Pune, who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30000 a few days ago. Later, Aditya Gayki and another accused, Samarth Pomaji, left the vehicle at a pre-decided place in Juhu area of Mumbai.

As per the Crime Branch, the people who bought the vehicle and reached Mumbai do not know who the shooter is. It was Shubham Lonkar who ordered the shooter to pick up the vehicle from where it was left and fire.