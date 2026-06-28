Mumbai: Months after the firing at his Juhu home, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has reportedly received a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 20 crore as extortion money.

The threat was allegedly made through an audio clip, in which the accused reportedly said that if the director fails to pay the money, he will be the direct target this time.

The reports suggest that in the audio clip, they further said that the firing at Rohit Shetty’s Juhu house was only a trailer, and if he does not pay them, this time, the bullets would be directed at the filmmaker himself.

Threatening the filmmaker through the audio clip, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly ordered him to pay an extortion of Rs 20 crore.

According to the police, Saturday morning, Rohit Shetty’s staff found an audio clip about 90 seconds long. The clip is believed to have the voice of Shubham Lonkar, a close aide of Lawrence, who is wanted in connection with the 2024 murder of leader Baba Siddiqui, along with the firing at Rohit Shetty’s house in February 2026.

A Mumbai Crime Branch official shared that Rahit Shetty’s staff has handed over the audio to the police. As per the initial investigation, the voice in the clip is believed to be that of Shubham Lonkar. The clip has been sent for forensic examination.

Refreshing your memory, in February, five bullets were fired outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence near Hasya Kalakar Mehmood Chowk.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Lawrence gang.

The shots were fired by a bike-borne Deepak Sharma, who was later arrested in Agra.

The Mumbai Crime Branch filed a 1,624-page charge sheet in the firing incident in April. 15 accused were named in the charge-sheet, with Pravin Lonkar and Aarzo Bishnoi declared absconders.