Bhubaneswar: As per the decision of Union government, electronic toll collection system (called FASTag) has been made mandatory on toll plazas on National Highways across the country including Odisha.

Vehicle users need not wait at toll plazas on NHs to pay toll tax as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has converted all lanes across toll plazas into FASTag-compliant.

In Odisha, all 11 functional toll gates on NHs have been made FASTag lanes.

“We have 11 toll gates on NHs in Odisha and all have been made FASTag-compliant for smooth passage of vehicles,” NHAI chief general manager (Odisha) Ram Prasad Panda told Orissa POST.

In all the toll gates, at least one hybrid lane has been set up where FASTags as well as other modes of payment will be accepted, he said. Three hybrid lanes have been opened at Manguli toll gate on Bhubaneswar–Chatia section of NH-16 while two hybrid lanes have been made functional in five other toll gates, Panda said. The hybrid lanes will also be made FASTag lanes in the coming months, he added.

The CGM said the new system will ensure seamless movement of traffic by allowing electronic payment of toll on NHs through FASTag on the national highway network.

The FASTag-enabled vehicles can pass through any lane. However, vehicles coming without electronic tags on FASTag lanes will be charged double the amount of toll fee.

“If you don’t have FASTag and enter FASTag lane, you have to pay double the amount of tax,” Panda said

Similarly, if the FASTag holders do not have sufficient balance, they have to recharge immediately or have to pay penalty at the toll gates.

The online system will check possible revenue leakage at the toll plazas, air pollution and save time.

The Centre had earlier decided to enforce the system from December 1. Later, it revised the date.

PNN