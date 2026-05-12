Bhubaneswar: Odisha is a leading state in digital governance initiatives, said Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General CAG (Human Resources) KS Subramanian during the ‘Second Annual Conference of Executive Engineers and Divisional Accountants–2026’ held at Lok Seva Bhavan convention hall Monday.

The inaugural session was attended by CAG K Sanjay Murthy, Deputy CAG Subramanian who joined virtually, Deputy CAG (Eastern Region) Kirti Tiwari, state Finance department Principal Secretary Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, Principal Accountant General D Sahu, and Rural Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary Yamini Sarangi.

Addressing the conference, Murthy emphasised modernisation of the government accounting system, technology-driven reforms, and the role of departmental officers in ensuring good governance.

He praised Odisha’s WAMIS (Works and Accounts Management Information System), describing it as a model for other states.

He also announced that capacity-building programmes would be launched in collaboration with Engineers India Limited and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Principal Accountant General (Accounts & Entitlements) D Sahu said the Odisha AG office has emerged as one of the leading institutions in the country by adopting advanced knowledge systems and delivering high-quality services.

Sarangi highlighted the successful implementation of WA MIS and its integration with IFMS, GePNIC, CDMS, and GIS platforms, enabling real-time project monitoring and better financial management.

The Finance department Principal Secretary spoke about the state’s initiatives under IFMS 3.0, Zero Trust Architecture, and Artificial Intelligence-based security systems aimed at strengthening digital governance and cybersecurity.

Subramanian described Odisha as a leading state in digital governance and administrative innovation. During the valedictory session, Sahu informed participants about the state’s preparations to host an all-India conference on WAMIS.

Principal Accountant General Subu R, Accountant General Atul Prakash, senior state government officials, chief engineers, engineers, and divisional accountants from various divisions across Odisha attended the conference.