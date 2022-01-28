London: Manchester United’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has given his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez the ‘ultimate birthday present’ — her own laser show featuring her face on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The winner of five Ballon d’Or awards, Ronaldo has reportedly spent 50,000 pounds to put the promotional facade on the iconic tower in the heart of Dubai.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo, who is reportedly worth 370 million pounds, also posted a 30-second video of the iconic tower with images and videos of his 28-year-old model girlfriend streaming on the skyscraper on Thursday night.

Ronaldo has a four-year-old child with Georgina and the family is in Dubai during the English Premier League’s winter break.

The light and laser show had a moment where the former Real Madrid and Juventus star’s girlfriend’s name flashed up on the tower and ended with the message ‘Happy Birthday Geo’.

“The iconic tower becomes the biggest display screen in the world at night, with recent reports putting the cost of placing a three-minute promotional ad or message on the tower’s facade at a minimum of 50,000 pounds — a price that subsequently rises at weekends,” according to a report in the mirror.co.uk.

The Argentinian-born Georgina had met Ronaldo in 2016 during his stay at La Liga giants Real Madrid. She has said on her new Netflix show that, “To me the best part of travelling in Cris’s (Ronaldo) jet is its crew, no doubt and the jet does really make life much easier.”

The Insta post has so far got nearly 27 million views.