Koraput: A rooftop solar power plant was commissioned at the Koraput station in Odisha, the East Coast Railway said Wednesday.

Chief Electrical Engineer Chitta Ranjan Hait inaugurated the 27.5-kilowatt-peak (kWp) plant, which is installed on the sheds at platforms 2 and 3 of the railway station in Koraput district Tuesday.

Ninety solar panels have been installed in a public-private partnership mode, the railways said in a statement.

The plant will generate 87 units per day, it stated, adding that around Rs 42,000 would be saved per year.

