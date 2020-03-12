Bhopal: A day after joining the BJP, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia reached here Thursday, to a rousing welcome by workers in his new party.

Local BJP activists and leaders thronged the airport to greet him as soon as he stepped out of lounge. Jyotiraditya landed at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport in the afternoon along with the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a special flight.

A large number of his supporters and BJP workers welcomed him at the airport with the saffron party’s flags. Jyotiraditya’s paternal aunt and BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who reached the airport earlier, welcomed her nephew.

Those who greeted Jyotiraditya included state BJP president VD Sharma, leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, former ministers Rampal Singh, Bhupendra Singh and Narottam Mishra.

Several hoardings and BJP flags were put up by Jyotiraditya’s supporters and BJP leaders along the 15-km route of his rally from the airport to the state BJP headquarters. He will file his nomination papers for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls Friday, a party spokesperson said.

Meanwhile in an interesting development a portrait of the late Congress stalwart Madhavrao Scindia has found a prominent place in the BJP headquarters here, where a function was organised Thursday to welcome his son, Jyotiraditya.

The state BJP headquarters, which is abuzz with activity, was decorated to welcome Jyotiraditya. A portrait of Madhavrao was placed next to a bust of ‘Rajmata’ Vijaya Raje Scindia, Jyotiraditya’s grandmother and one of the founding members of the BJP in 1980.

Madhavrao, who died in a plane crash in 2001, was briefly associated with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the BJP’s predecessor, but spent much of his political life in the Congress.

