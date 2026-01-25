Phulbani: A fresh controversy has emerged around a school run by the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development department in Kandhamal district after two students were found in an inebriated condition in a local market on Saraswati Puja.

The incident occurred Friday at Tikabali, where two Class IX students of the government high school, managed by the SSD department, allegedly consumed alcohol and were found lying unconscious near the BSNL tower close to the Tikabali post office.

Both students were wearing their school uniforms at the time, triggering concern and criticism among residents. According to sources, the students had left their hostel premises to attend Saraswati Puja celebrations.

Taking advantage of the holiday, they reportedly went to the market area, consumed alcohol and later collapsed due to intoxication. Residents who noticed the students informed the school’s headmaster, Kamraj Kanhar.

The students were immediately shifted to the Tikabali Community Health Centre, where medical examination confirmed that they had consumed a large quantity of alcohol.