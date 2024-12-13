Bhubaneswar: A controversy erupted over the Odisha BJP sharing on X a “derogatory” image of BJD president and ex-chief minister Naveen Patnaik and his former aide V K Pandian, blaming them for the potato crisis in the state.

BJP, on the other hand, said criticism is a part of politics and should be accepted by all.

BJD MPs on Friday took to X to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda to the post.

Odisha BJP’s X handle, in the controversial post on Thursday said, “They (BJD govt) had started potato mission in Odisha with a cost of Rs 267 crore from 2015, but Naveen has brought potato crisis in Odisha by swallowing the entire amount.”

BJD MPs Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo, Manas Mangaraj were among those who took to X to protest the post.

BJD national spokesperson and MP Sasmit Patra wrote, “Respected @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji, attached is a shocking social media post on official X handle of @BJP4Odisha which depicts former Hon’ble CM of Odisha and @bjd_odisha President Shri @Naveen_Odisha Ji in an extremely derogatory, malicious, spiteful and disparaging manner.”

“He is the same person who so graciously attended the swearing-in of the BJP Govt in Odisha, the Tallest Leader of Odisha who is loved by 4.5 crore people of Odisha and beyond. Is this the way your party treats a statesman, a Tall Leader, a Man who was cited as an epitome of leadership by the highest leadership of your Union Government and the Party? We strongly condemn this malicious and derogatory post by @BJP4Odisha in the strongest of words. Simply put, it’s shameful. @PMOIndia@narendramodi @AmitShah,” he added.

Two other Rajya Sabha MPs — Manas Mangaraj and Sulata Deo — along with BJD state spokesperson Lelin Mohanty also made similar posts on the social media handles.

Patnaik’s political advisor Santrupt Misra raised the issue of Odia Asmita (pride) in his X post.

“Decency in democracy makes it worthwhile. Official handles of political parties (particularly the one that claims to be the largest Party in the world) must distinguish between lampooning and criticising policy and performance,” he said.

“Shri Naveen Patnaik was the elected Chief Minister of Odisha for 24 years. He has been an icon of grace and dignity both in and out of power. People love him and adore him for his personal demeanour. It is sad and reprehensible that such undignified photo has been allowed to be carried on all official handles of BJP. Real believers in Odia Asmita would not let it pass as just another frivolous incident. I hope good sense prevails and the Party leadership does not condone such irresponsible acts attacking personal dignity of a statesman. @JPNadda,” he added.

However, the Odisha BJP termed the BJD’s response as a “panic reaction”.

“Criticism is part of politics and one should accept this. BJD, in an official press conference in its state headquarters Sankha Bhavan, had dubbed former Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader and MLA Jaynarayan Mishra as insane,” Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal told PTI.

Asked whether morphing Patnaik’s picture in a “disrespectful manner” was acceptable, Biswal said, “The previous government headed by Patnaik had wasted over Rs 250 crore in the potato mission. Is it wrong to raise questions on the BJD government’s failure?”

