Daringbadi: Miscreants in the garb of Vigilance sleuths allegedly looted cash and gold ornaments from the royal family of Simadri Deo at Gadapur Bazaar under Brahmanigaon police limits in Kandhamal district, police said Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the accused arrived at the house Monday, claiming to be Vigilance officers and told the family that their son was involved in corruption and that the house would be searched.

They allegedly handcuffed the head of the family and kept other members under close watch before fleeing with cash and gold ornaments.

The miscreants allegedly took away the hard disk of the CCTV camera installed at the house, apparently to destroy evidence, police said.

The incident has triggered panic and widespread discussion in the area. Sanjeeb Kumar Deo of the family lodged a complaint at the Brahmanigaon police station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation Wednesday.

The family includes Simadri Deo, his son Sanjeeb, daughter-in-law Mamata and their two children.

The incident occurred when Sanjeeb had gone out to work around noon, when five men arrived at the house on three motorcycles, police said.