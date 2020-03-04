Dhenkanal: Odisha government’s decision to donate rupees one crore for the development of the 12th century Chandrasekhar temple at Kapilas in Dhenkanal district have been welcome by all and sundry. The question is whether the district administration will be able to use the money in a proper manner.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is in charge of the shrine and permission is required from it to carry out developmental work.

Kapilas, the abode of Shreechandrasekhar Jew is an amalgamation of spiritualism and nature’s beauty. People visit this shrine all the year round. However there are lack of drinking water facilities and resting spots for tourists.

ASI took charge of the shrine in 2007, but since then the existing infrastructure has not been developed. Hence many are of the view and the state forest department may create hindrances in the development of the shrine and beautification of the surroundings. A part of the foliage in which the shrine stands is part of the Kapilas Reserve Forest range. Hence it may not allow the cutting of trees.

However, the district administration is not bothered regarding such trivial matters. It has already prepared a detail project report (DPR) to make the site attractive. The DPR will be presented to the Odisha government very soon. The Endowment Department is also planning to construct a rest house at the foot of the shrine.

The district’s divisional forest officer (DFO) Bimal Prasanna Acharya informed that developmental work can be carried out inside the forest provided rules of the Forest Act are followed.

Endowment officer and Sub-Collector of Dhenkanal Saphalya Mandit Pradhan informed that ASI is the custodian for maintaining the temple structure only. “We will develop the infrastructure outside the temple, so ASI shouldn’t interfere,” said Pradhan.

District Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said, “We had received a direction from the state government to prepare and send a DPR on developmental works to be carried out at the shrine. Now funds have also been allotted. However, for development of the spot cooperation between all the departments is a must.”

PNN